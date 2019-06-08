GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WAND) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Mattoon man this week.
Officials say the accident happened on Wednesday in Greene County, Indiana.
The Sheriff's Office there says 46-year-old Aaron Henigman of Mattoon was the passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash. Officials say the driver, Jason Giberson of Worthington, Indiana, lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree.
Officials say Henigman was pronounced dead at the scene. Giberson was air-lifted to an Indianapolis hospital.
The Sheriff's Office says an investigation of the accident is ongoing.