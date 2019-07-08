CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon man went to a hospital for treatment after his truck crashed, troopers said.
The 3:45 p.m. Monday crash involved a 2004 white Chevrolet truck pulling a 2018 flatbed trailer with a skid loader, per state police. They said driver Gregory Williams, 62, lost control of the truck when it started to fishtail as it moved westbound on I-70 at mile post 129. The truck then overturned after it ran off the road to the right.
Williams went to St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.
Williams’ condition is unclear Monday night.