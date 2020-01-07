MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man who had an outstanding warrant now has even more charges accusing him of having meth and a gun when police arrested him.
Dustin S. Brady, 29, is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
He was arrested Jan. 2 at 1:17 p.m. in the 2000 block of Dewitt Ave.
Brady had a warrant for failing to appear on a burglary charge.
Police said he had methamphetamine and a handgun on him when he was arrested.
Brady was taken to the Coles County Jail.