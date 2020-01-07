brady

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man who had an outstanding warrant now has even more charges accusing him of having meth and a gun when police arrested him.

Dustin S. Brady, 29, is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. 

He was arrested Jan. 2 at 1:17 p.m. in the 2000 block of Dewitt Ave.

Brady had a warrant for failing to appear on a burglary charge.  

Police said he had methamphetamine and a handgun on him when he was arrested. 

Brady was taken to the Coles County Jail. 