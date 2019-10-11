MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - In a few short months, marijuana will be legal across the state of Illinois.
Many cities and townships are in the process of deciding how they'll regulate it. This includes the city of Mattoon.
WAND News spoke with Mattoon Mayor Tim Gover. He says at this point, Mattoon is taking a "wait and see" stance, and, for good reason.
"I think that law, that bill, is going to have to be tweaked by the legislature because there's so many unknowns,” the Mayor shared. “It's a mess, is what it is, and I'm not sure what's going to happen."
Gover says putting a moratorium on allowing a marijuana dispensary in Mattoon isn't out of the question. The neighboring city of Charleston has already passed a moratorium on marijuana dispensaries in the city until the end of May of 2020.
Mayor Brandon Combs stated at the last city council meeting that the council does have the ability to change the moratorium ordinance if the situation warrants it.
Both cities have cited uncertainties and adjustments to the Cannabis Regulation and Tax act at the state level that have caused them to not be confident moving forward.