MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Two Mattoon men are facing burglary charges after being arrested Wednesday.
38-year-old Brian Willenborg and 38-year-old Philip Swiech are both charged with residential burglary.
Police said Willenburg was arrested just at 4 p.m. at the Coles County Jail where he was being held on an unrelated charge.
He had been arrested for drug possession when police said he came to file a police report on an incident and was found to have methamphetamine on him at the time.
>>Police: Man busted with meth while trying to file a police report
Swiech was arrested just before 6 p.m. at Old State Village Lot 14 in Mattoon.
Willenborg and Swiech are accused of breaking into a home in the 800 block of Wabash Ave. in Mattoon on Feb. 18 and stealing items from inside.