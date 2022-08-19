MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Mattoon will complete its 11-year Streetscaping Improvements on Broadway Avenue.
The city received a $525,000 grant award from Rebuild Illinois "Downtows and Main Streets Capital Program". Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced on Monday $106 million in capital grants were awarded to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets across the street.
The City of Mattoon said the funding will be used to complete the Broadway Avenue project from 16th Street to 14th Street.
"We have 5 blocks of that complete and we have 2 blocks left to go," said Dean Barber, Public Works Director.
The City of Mattoon has completed a series of streetscaping, parking pot, park improvements on Broadway Avenue from 21st Street to 16th Street over the course of 11 years. With the assistance from the state, more than half of the project will be funded by the recent grant.
"I used to spend a lot of time telling people what we are going to do. It was all a vision," said Barber. "It's a lot more fun to show people what we have done."
City leaders said because of the recent renovations to sidewalks, landscaping and beautification, they've seen more businesses and people move to the downtown area.
"We are seeing new business come downtown. We are seeing more people visit the downtown area," said Rick Hall, mayor.
Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2023 , and to be completed in the fall. The work will include sidewalk & parking accessibility improvements, ornamental street lighting, and landscaping.
In addition to the downtown revitalization, Mattoon is moving forward on the proposed sports complex. The city voted to move forward with the plans and it's expected to break ground in Spring. Mayor Hall said the city is seeing commercial development, factories looking to relocate to the area and new businesses coming.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.