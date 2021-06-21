MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Public bathrooms at a Mattoon park have been closed due to vandalism.
Pictures from Lytle Park and Pool show boxes and trash littering the floor of the bathrooms. There also appeared to be a large rock sitting on top of a toilet.
Park officials did not give a timeline for reopening the bathrooms.
Anyone with information is asked to call Mattoon police at (217)235-5451.
