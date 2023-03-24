MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) — The Mattoon Police Department has arrested a man who is alleged by MPD to have set up a hidden camera inside his home to capture nude photographs/videos of juveniles and adults.
Jeffrey A. Derixson, age 50 of Mattoon, was arrested for the offenses of Possession of Child Pornography (3 counts) and Unauthorized Video Recording. He was arrested on March 23.
MPD received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children a month prior regarding an individual possessing child pornography. The department obtained search warrants and identified Derixson as well as photographs and videos of underage children.
Derixson was processed and transported to the Coles County Safety and Detention Center. His bond was set at $150,000 (10% applies).
In July of 2020, Derixson was arrested for Domestic Battery when police said he threw a bottle at a woman's head and then attacked a juvenile who was present and tried calling 911 for help.
