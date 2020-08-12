MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A private school in Mattoon announced it will have an emergency meeting Wednesday night to discuss the start of the upcoming school year.
St. John's Lutheran School, located at 100 Broadway Ave., made the announcement on Facebook. It said the board will meet to talk about the beginning of the year.
People are asked to be patient, as leaders plan to announce the results of the meeting to all stakeholders at 9 a.m. Thursday.
"May God continue to bless and keep you," the school's post said.
