MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon restaurant seeks help after it was burglarized early Wednesday.
Leaders with Hubbartt's Downtown Diner said said multiple items were stolen, including commercial dish tables, stainless steel tables and stainless commercial sinks were stolen between 5 and 6 a.m.
A Facebook post from the business said the theft might have involved a white GMC Canyon or GMC truck.
Anyone who might have seen any of the stolen items in pickup trucks or trailers is asked to call Hubbartt's at (217)234-7770 or Mattoon police at (217)235-5451.
