MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The former Rhoadside Custard in Mattoon is opening back up under a new name.
Mattoon's Burger King family, Ernie and Jodi Drummond, will open the cone building located over by Lytle Parke as the Frigid Queen.
The previous owners, the Rhoads family, closed Rhoadside Custard at the beginning of 2015.
It was originally called the Twistee Treat.
WAND News spoke with Ernie Drummond Wednesday morning.
He said he is leasing the cone-shaped building for one year and will see how business does.
There will be a limited menu compared to the Burger King location. Menu items will include ice cream, hot dogs, nachos and cheese, and possibly cold sandwiches among other things.
While there is not an official opening date set yet, Drummond said it will be soon. He plans to be open sometime between the middle to the end of May.
The opening day will be announced on the Facebook page once it is set.
The post announcing the reopening as Frigid Queen had been shared close to 900 times by Wednesday morning.