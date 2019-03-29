MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 is coming together to support the victims of the Shores Jewelry store fire.
Several families lived in apartments above the business.
Everyone got out safely, but the business and apartments were destroyed.
Boxes will be out at each school from April 1 to April 5 for monetary donations and gift cards for the victims.
The community is also welcome donate money and gift cards as well.
"There are families who lived above Shores Jewelry who lost everything and they have immediate needs to help get their lives back on track," said Kris Maleske, community services director, Mattoon Community Unit School District 2. "There were also families who lived above the Luigi's building next door to Shores that experienced significant loss because of extensive smoke and water damage."
Maleske said Brian Fogarty's State Farm office is also a donation site.
Maleske said he has spoken with Fogarty and plans to coordinate the distribution of the donations with Fogarty.
For more information, call Kris Maleske at (217) 238-8800.