MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon private school temporarily closed a half-day preschool classroom due to a positive COVID-19 test.
The positive test result was reported at St. John's Lutheran School on Friday, Aug. 14. Principal Trent Duckett told WAND-TV parents of all students were notified on that day.
Duckett said the positive case was not symptomatic while at the school but developed symptoms later.
The first day of school at St. John's for K-8 students was Monday, Aug. 17. Preschool students started school on Aug. 10. With families notified, about 250 of a possible 300 students came to school Monday.
According to Duckett, families had the option of either in-person or remote learning for the 2020-21 academic year.
The school had developed a return-to-school plan and shared it with the Coles County Health Department. Duckett said St. John's has classrooms in pods, where students eat lunch in their classrooms and use designated parts of the playground while with their group. Masks are required and social distancing is practiced.
The preschool classroom closure will last 14 days from the last point of contact, Duckett said, which would have been Wednesday, Aug. 12. The expected return date is Thursday, Aug. 27.
Students from that classroom are learning remotely until the return date.
