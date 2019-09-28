MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Good news for the city of Mattoon from Governor J.B. Pritzker's Office.
Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded a grant to Mattoon. It totals $480 thousand dollars.
The Governor’s Office says the grant will be used to build a road that will serve employees of Health Care Services Corporation. The local affiliation with HCSC is Blue Cross Blue Shield.
As WAND News shared back in June, Blue Cross Blue Shield is relocating its Mattoon Service Center.
The 50 thousand square foot call center will be located east of Interstate 57, along Illinois Route 16 and Loxa Road.