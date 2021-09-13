URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon sex offender has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for child sexual exploitation offenses.
Jeffrey M. West, 53, was convicted in April on two charges of sexual exploitation of minors, two counts of commission of the offense by a registered sex offender, two counts of receiving child pornography and one charge of possession of child pornography.
A minor had disclosed West sexually abused him in 2019. Law enforcement became aware at that time, and prosecutors said computer forensic analysis showed West collected over 1,000 pictures and videos involving child pornography, including sexually explicit depictions of infants and prepubescent minors. This was discovered on multiple devices in West's home and at his business, West Side Motors, in Mattoon.
West also used Omegle, a video-chatting website, to entice and coerce multiple minor males to engage in sexually explicit conduct. West captured this for his child pornography collection.
West has a prior Coles County conviction for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy.
In May 2019, West was arrested in Mattoon on state charges before being released on bond. In September 2019, he was charged by a federal grand jury and was subsequently arrested on federal charges. He has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his federal arrest.
When West is released from prison, he must be on supervised release for 15 years and has to register as a sex offender.
“Those who choose to sexually abuse children will be caught, prosecuted, and severely punished,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Douglas J. Quivey. “I commend the diligent investigators of the Mattoon Police Department, working in conjunction with the FBI, for making our community safer.”
