MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Haven in Mattoon is in need of volunteers.
The 24 hour shelter serves men, women and families. Sarita Dunne, Shelter Services Coordinator, said that is very unique to the area to be able to serve and house everyone.
"A lot of people think of homelessness in bigger cities, but Mattoon is not a big city. It's right here in our backyard."
The shelter houses 25 people, but also serves meals and distributes hygiene products and clothes.
"We have people calling daily asking for beds, and unfortunately, we are just limited," Dunne said.
Dunne recalls one couple who was down on their luck and had to leave their apartment. She said after the help they got from The Haven, the couple was able to find a job and get a new apartment.
"It was a series of unfortunate events getting them here, but they really just turned their situation around and made the best of it."
Since the shelter is a not-for-profit, they need the community's help. Volunteers can serve food or assist in day-to-day tasks.
"It's not a huge chunk of someone's day. You know, it's a couple of hours," she explained. "A lot of people here are really thankful and appreciative of our volunteers."
If someone is interested in volunteering they can call (217) 234-7237 and ask for Sarita Dunne. Once a time is set up, a new volunteer will be linked up with a veteran volunteer until they feel comfortable enough to complete the task alone. Children wishing to volunteer need to be accompanied by an adult.
The Haven also posts to Facebook with a list of items they are in need of.