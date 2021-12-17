MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- 52 Children received new beds for Christmas, courtesy of Slumberland Furniture in Mattoon and the 40 Winks Foundation.
All recipients of the mattresses include children ages 5-16 who do not currently have, or are sharing, a bed.
Scott and Samantha Eggleston, 9 year members of the 40 Winks Foundation ‘Homes for the Holidays’ initiative, locally own the Mattoon Slumberland Furniture store and have spearheaded this Christmas gift.
“We are proud to work with a company that supports and encourages efforts to give every child a warm, comfortable place to sleep,” Eggleston said. “It’s an honor to be able to bless families in this way.”
Since 1991, the Foundation has donated more than 40,000 mattresses and box springs to families in need across 12 states and 127 stores.
In addition to the mattresses and box spring, each child also received sheets and a blanket thanks to a donation by Mark and Catherine Bovard of Mattoon.
Slumberland works with local partners like Catholic Charities, The Salvation Army and The Fields Church to determine which area children are in need of a bed.
To date, the Mattoon Slumberland store has donated nearly 700 beds to local children through the Homes for the Holidays program.
“We have a large assistance program where we serve almost 250 families a month,” Amanda Hohn, Area Director for Catholic Charities said. “There are so many local children who are without a bed due to difficult family circumstances, and giving them a warm place to lay their head brings them a sense of comfort and stability.”
“Especially when you consider what the last two years have been like, it’s more important than ever that we do what we can to support the children in our community,” Eggleston said. “The need for beds won’t stop, so we won’t either.”
