MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A major economic development is in the works for one Coles County city.
Mattoon City Administrator Kyle Gill says work on a Hilton Garden Inn Hotel and Convention Center will start in September.
Gills says the hotel will be four stories tall, have 102 rooms, an indoor swimming pool, outdoor patio area and fitness center. There will also be a restaurant, American Grill, that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.
He adds there will be two smaller meeting spaces, including one to hold 20 people and another to hold between 30 and 50 people. Lastly is the attached 8,200 square foot Convention Center. It's set to be able to hold 550 people.
WAND spoke to Tyler Homann, who lives in Coles County. He owns and operates Homann Ag Solutions. Homann says he needs a reliable meeting space for his business often.
"Fortunately, as my company grows and my business grows, you know I outgrow smaller areas where I used to host meetings," Homann said. "So it's nice to have something a little larger."
Homann says he’s all for the hotel and event space calling Coles County home.
"I'd have to say all in all it'd probably be a good thing," he said. "It's hard to turn down something that brings good quality jobs, hopefully generate some tax revenue for the local economy."
The business owner explained he could see the value of having the space along Route 16 in Mattoon as well.
"We're kind of smack dab in the middle between 74 and 70, and Interstate 57 is always busy so it gives travelers another place to stay, and again, generating some local revenue," he said. "So we don't have to go to Champaign or Effingham. It kind of lets us have more diversity here locally."
Mattoon Tourism and Arts Director Angelia Burgett agrees the build is a good move for the community.
"We're always challenged when we get past that, you know, 100 person event, and so I think it has limited us in some ways to be able to accommodate the needs of the community," she said. "So this is going to help us really be able to capture some of the events that we're missing that are going to other communities."
Gill says the hotel and convention center project should wrap up by fall of 2020. In total, it’s estimated to be a $16 million project. The facility will be built on the southwest corner of the intersection of Route 16 and Lerna Road in Mattoon.