MATTOON/TOLEDO, Ill. (WAND) - The Mattoon Area Family YMCA and Neal Center YMCA are preparing to reopen Monday.
Illinois is set to enter Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan on Friday.
“We are so excited to welcome our members back to our facilities,” Blake Fairchild, YMCA CEO said. “Our communities have been so supportive during our closure, and we will be forever grateful for that support.”
“We’re following guidance for health and fitness centers from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) as we begin to reopen,” Wendy Baker, YMCA COO said. “While everything won’t return to ‘normal’ immediately, we are getting much closer to being the Y that our members are used to visiting.”
Starting Monday, June 29, the Wellness Centers at both YMCA facilities will be reopened, and can accommodate five people per 1000 square feet of space.
“We have decommissioned some of our equipment, and moved other equipment to allow for proper social distancing,” Emily Hayden, YMCA Wellness Director said. “We will also provide wipes for members to clean equipment before and after use, and our staff will be monitoring the Centers and cleaning equipment as needed.”
Group fitness classes at both facilities move inside. They were held outside for the last several weeks.
Classes will be held in the gyms at both facilities to allow for social distancing.
Reservations will continue to be required.
Members are asked to bring their own water bottles and yoga mats. There will be no towel service.
“Members can simply download the Mattoon Area Family YMCA app and reserve their spot for any class,” Hayden said. “Reservations open 72 hours prior to the class.”
Pools at the YMCA facilities will be open for individual aquatics activities such as lap swimming. Members can reserve a pool lane in the Mattoon Area Family YMCA app.
“As of right now, we do not know when the state guidelines will allow for the return of swim lessons, family swim, and aqua aerobics classes, but we will bring these opportunities back as soon as we can safely do so,” Baker said.For
For now, no youth under age 10 will be allowed in the facilities, and Child Watch will not be available.
Youth members ages 10-15 can use the facilities if they are supervised by a guardian.
Walking tracks and locker rooms in both facilities will be open.
Lobby furniture and coffee stations have been temporarily removed in order to discourage gathering.
Members are not required to wear a mask, but they are welcome to wear one, and staff will be wearing masks when interacting with members.
“We’ve added lots of new hand sanitizer and cleaning stations around the facility, and members will notice plexiglass sneeze guards at the front desk,” Baker said.
Hours at the YMCA facilities will be modified to allow for expanded cleaning and sanitizing.
In Mattoon, hours will be 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Hours at the Neal Center YMCA in Toledo will be 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Members who have questions or concerns about these reopening phases can call (217) 234-9494 in Mattoon or (217) 235-2500 in Toledo.
