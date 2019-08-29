MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon woman is facing charges after police said she ran from officers multiple times.
Officers were called to the Jack Flash gas station in the 4900 block of Lakeland Blvd. Thursday morning just after midnight for a domestic dispute.
Police said when they tried to approach the woman, 38-year-old Melanie Seymour, as she was sitting in her car, she took off.
MPD said Seymour ran from officers while disregarding traffic control devices and making illegal lane changes.
She stopped in the 1500 block of Rudy. However, MPD said when officers approached her again and told her to get out, she ran away again.
Officers continued to chase her, but eventually terminated the pursuit.
Seymour was later found in the 1500 block of Rudy and arrested.
She is charged with Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving, and Resisting Police Officers.