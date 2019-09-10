MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was airlifted after a crash on Interstate 70 near Martinsville.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday on I-70 westbound at mile marker 137.
Illinois State Police said there were four vehicles involved, all semi trailers.
The driver of the first semi was 54-year-old Danielia Kimball of Mattoon. The second driver was 45-year-old Eldar Beganovic of Saint Louis. The third driver was 42-year-old Kennedy Kiarie of Cherry Valley, Massachusetts, and the fourth driver was 28-year-old Malcolm Smith of Lithonia, Georgia.
Police said Kimball was driving west on I-70 when she ran off the road to the left, crossed the median, and side-swiped Beganovic's semi.
Beganovic's semi overturned off the road to the right where it came to rest facing east.
Kimball's semi overturned onto the pavement on the eastbound side facing north with the semi blocking all eastbound lanes.
Kiarie was traveling east and swerved to the left to avoid hitting Kimball's semi, crossing the median. Kiarie's semi hit Kimball's cab and came to rest on the westbound median shoulder facing east.
Smith's semi was going east and hit Kimball's trailer, coming to rest in the right eastbound lane against the trailer.
Kimball was airlifted to Carle Hospital in Champaign. Smith was transported to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Kimball was cited for improper lane usage.