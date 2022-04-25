MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) -Police arrest a Mattoon woman after she kicked an officer while trying to escape from handcuffs, per officials.
According to Mattoon Police, Britney J. York 26, of Mattoon, was arrested for the offense of aggravated battery to a peace officer.
Police say the arrest occurred on April 18, at 12:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Richmond Ave. As York was being taken into custody for an outstanding Coles County warrant, she allegedly grabbed an Officer's hand and kicked another officer while trying to free herself from handcuffs.
York was transported to the Coles County Jail. Her bond was set at $40,000 (10% applies).
