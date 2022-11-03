MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- A 34-year-old Mattoon woman was arrested for attempted first degree murder.
According to Mattoon Police, MaryJo C Perry was arrested on a Coles County warrant on November 1st at 2:36 p.m. in the 1500 block of Champaign Ave.
Police report on October 21st at approximately 5:37 p.m. Mattoon PD were dispatched to the 1500 block of Champaign Ave. in reference to an unresponsive individual.
Upon arrival, Officers and medical personnel provided care to the individual and she was transported to a local hospital.
It is alleged that Perry intentionally provided the unresponsive individual with Heroin instead of Methamphetamine. Police say the individual had discovered Perry stole $20,000 in US Currency from her and confronted her about it.
Perry was transported to the Coles County Jail and her bond has been set at $500,000 (10% applies).
Police informed the victim was treated at the hospital and later released.
At this time no other information has been released.
