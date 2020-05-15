MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon woman was arrested for meth possession Friday.
Kelli Lewis, 26, was arrested around 5 a.m. in the 900 block of Oklahoma Ave. in Mattoon.
Police said they were making contact with Lewis as part of a drug investigation when they found her to be in possession of meth.
Lewis was taken to the Coles County Jail.
