DECATUR, Il. (WAND) -- Despite disruptions in the Senate over the latest COVID-19 relief stimulus package, many Americans will soon see the next check that could be up to 1,400 dollars.
Every merican who files taxes individually and makes up to 75-thousand dollars per year would still receive the full 1,400-dollar direct check.
and couples filing jointly with incomes up to 150-thousand will also continue to get the full payment.
But smaller payments to Americans with higher incomes will phase out more quickly than in the bill passed by the house. The senate change would cut off payments to single filers at 80-thousand dollars a year and payments to couples will zero out at 160-thousand dollars.
Jim Minton is a retirement planner at Investment Planners and he offers a few ways to maximize the next stimulus check.
"If you are in a position to save all the money for a rainy day than that would be most ideal, " Minton said. "But, the stimulus check gives you a great opportunity to pay off some debt that may piled up during the pandemic."
Minton says if you budget correctly, you can stretch the entire paycheck on things like groceries, utilities and essential needs. Nut, he noted that a lot of people have been choosing to invest the stimulus check.
"One of the things we've seen a lot of people do with it is they get real aggressive with it -- that they buy an individual stock or we've even seen people try and buy options in order to maximize the 1400 dollars, Minton said. "But again, if you can look for a more proper risk/reward type of investment for ya, that would be a great thing to do."
The Senate on Thursday voted 51 to 50 to proceed with the 1.9 trillion dollar COVID relief bill.
