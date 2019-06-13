DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police are asking for public help in solving a shooting from the end of May.
Officers say someone shot Suave L. Turner, 28, on the night of May 30 in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Division Street. That shooting is the city’s Crime of the Week for the week of June 10.
Turner was taken to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, where he lost his life. A private vehicle took him to the hospital before police responded at 11:42 p.m.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217)423-TIPS. The tip can be left anonymously and an award of $500 is available for information leading to an arrest.