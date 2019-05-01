Urbana police giving away free bicycles

(WAND) - May is National Bike Month.

Bike Month was established in 1956 to show the benefits of bicycling and encourage people to use it for exercise, travel, and enjoyment.

The Champaign-Urbana community will be celebrating its tenth annual Bike Month this year.

Special events for bicyclists be held throughout the month.

Bike to Work Day is May 3 from 7 to 10 a.m. Participants are encouraged to commute by bike, and stop by Welcome Stations for free tune-ups, snacks and souvenirs. This year we will have stations in and around campus.

Other events include Bike to School Day, group rides from 3 to 5 miles exploring C-U parks, trails, taverns, and ice cream shops, to up to a 25 mile evening ride.

