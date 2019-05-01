(WAND) - May is National Bike Month.
Bike Month was established in 1956 to show the benefits of bicycling and encourage people to use it for exercise, travel, and enjoyment.
The Champaign-Urbana community will be celebrating its tenth annual Bike Month this year.
Special events for bicyclists be held throughout the month.
Bike to Work Day is May 3 from 7 to 10 a.m. Participants are encouraged to commute by bike, and stop by Welcome Stations for free tune-ups, snacks and souvenirs. This year we will have stations in and around campus.
Other events include Bike to School Day, group rides from 3 to 5 miles exploring C-U parks, trails, taverns, and ice cream shops, to up to a 25 mile evening ride.
For a full list of events, click HERE.