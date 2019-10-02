URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A tornado that hit the southwest part of Urbana on May 26 cost the city more than $150,000.
A report from the city shows the tornado affected 755 residential properties. The City lost 64 trees and an additional 89 trees were seriously damaged.
The total clean-up cost for the City was $131,259. The total cost to replace the lost trees is almost $22,000.
Now, the City is needing the community’s assistance in raising funds to restore the trees.
“The F-1 tornado touched down in my own backyard, so I understand what my neighbors in south Urbana faced on that Sunday morning. We woke up to an overwhelming amount of damage to our largest trees, fences, and roofs. I’m proud of the efficiency with which Urbana Public Works, Police, and Fire mobilized to patrol the neighborhoods, assess damage, and haul away storm debris. And I am proud of the way neighbors helped neighbors recover from the storm. We also are grateful for the assistance in storm debris pick-up from the University of Illinois Facilities and Services Division and the Urbana Park District,” Mayor Diane Marlin said.
The following are lists of clean-up, replacement site information and dollar amounts:
Clean-up
· Work Order Labor Hours 1542.5
· Labor Costs $ 52,661
· Equipment Costs $ 52,542
· Brush Disposal 2601 cubic yards $ 23,406
· Misc disposal $ 2,650
· Total Estimated Clean-up Costs $131,259
Replacement Sites
· 61 available planting sites exist
Average cost for replacement tree $110.00 not including labor $ 6,710
· Contract labor for tree planting avg. $250 per tree $ 15,250
· Estimated Replacement Cost $ 21,960
“Providing assistance in this type of disaster recovery is a core responsibility of Urbana Public Works. I am truly proud of the extraordinary effort made by the employees that helped restore public safety and a sense of normalcy to the community,” Vince Gustafson Deputy Director for Public Works Operation said.
Anyone who wants to help can make a donation through the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois by clicking HERE. Click on “Donate to CFECI” and be sure to designate “City of Urbana Trees” when making your donation.