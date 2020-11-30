SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Mayor Jim Langfelder announced Springfield resident Brandon Blough, 48, as his appointment to be the next chief for the Springfield Fire Department.
Blough joined the Springfield Fire Department in 1999 and served as a firefighter (1999-2006), driver- engineer (2006-2010), a Technical Rescue Team Diver (2001-2002), Captain (2010-2018), and in 2018 named Deputy Division Chief of Operations.
He is a 21-year veteran of the department. He has served on the Pension Board, Rules and Bylaws Committee, and Department of Safety Committee.
As Deputy Division Chief, he oversaw the installation of the Traffic Preemption System in the southwest corridor of Springfield, and modernizing the department through the implementation of tablets in the fire apparatus and utilization of new software for fire crews.
Before joining the Springfield Fire Department, Blough was a Legal Sergeant with the Illinois Army National Guard from 1989-1995.
Blough will replace Chief Allen Reyne whose last day with the department is November 30. Blough will serve as acting chief until the City Council votes on his appointment on December 15.
“We are in a challenging time,” stated Mayor Jim Langfelder. “We are in the midst of a pandemic and in less than 45 days, we present our budget to the City Council so naming the next fire chief is an important decision. The goal is to build on the steady hand of Chief Reyne while looking towards the successful future for this Class 1 Fire Department.”
Mayor Langfelder added, “Brandon will be able to provide a smooth transition with his efforts as Deputy Division Chief, while working to advance the efforts of the department.”
