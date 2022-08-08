CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND)- Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces Chicago will be a key customer for Swift Current Energy’s 593 MW Double Black Diamond Solar project currently under development in Sangamon and Morgan Counties, IL.
Double Black Diamond Solar is a 593 MW solar project located in Sangamon and Morgan Counties.
Swift Current Energy is in the midst of developing the solar project, which they will be the long-term owner.
Since 2016, Swift Current Energy has worked alongside local Illinois communities in developing 400 MW of renewable energy projects in Illinois that are currently operational.
According to Swift Current, the project will look to accomplish the following:
1. At 593 MW, the Double Black Diamond project will have the capacity to power the equivalent of more than 100,000 homes annually and will be one of the largest solar projects in Illinois
2. The City of Chicago is a key customer of output from Double Black Diamond Solar
3. Construction will start before the end of 2022 and is expected to last 24 months
4. Double Black Diamond Solar is anticipated to create hundreds of jobs in Illinois. Additionally, the Double Black Diamond Solar Project will indirectly support other jobs by increasing business activity among local hotels and motels, grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, equipment rentals, materials suppliers, and similar businesses
5. Double Black Diamond Solar will be a long-term asset for Sangamon and Morgan Counties generating approximately $100 million in tax revenue to the local communities over the project’s lifetime. This influx of new tax revenue will provide Sangamon and Morgan Counties with substantial resources to direct towards public safety, road upgrades, and infrastructure improvements without increasing local taxes
