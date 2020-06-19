LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAND) - One of three officers involved in the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced.
In addition to his involvement in the shooting, LMPD Det. Brett Hankinson has now been accused by several women of sexual assault after his name and photo started circulating.
Taylor was shot eight times on March 13 by police, who were executing a no-knock search warrant at her home as part of a drug investigation.
Her family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the three officers involved, alleging they blindly fired more than 20 shots into her apartment.
Neither Taylor nor her boyfriend who was at the apartment with her had criminal histories. No drugs were found during the raid. Taylor's boyfriend returned fire, thinking the home was being broken into. An officer was struck in the leg.
Mayor Fischer said in a statement:
"I have a brief, but important announcement. Rob Schroder is initiating terminating termination procedures against Brett Hankinson. Unfortunately, due to a law I want to see changed, both the chief and I are precluded from what brought us to this moment or even the timing of this moment. I cannot answer questions because of state law."
Prosecutors and the FBI are currently investigating to see whether any of the three officers should face charges in connection to Taylor's death.
