COLUMBUS, Ohio (WAND) - A young woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Ohio.
NBC affiliate WCMH reports police responded at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a stabbing, with a shots fired call following a 4:45 p.m.
A victim was in critical condition when they were taken to Mount Carmel East hospital, Columbus police reported. Responders pronounced the victim dead at 5:21 p.m.
Police said they requested Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation responding to the area. It is tasked with the investigation of officer-involved shootings.
Officers confirmed the victim was not a police officer. In a series of tweets, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said a "young woman" was killed.
Further details have not been made public.
This afternoon a young woman tragically lost her life. We do not know all of the details. There is body-worn camera footage of the incident. We are working to review it as soon as possible. BCI is on the scene conducting an independent investigation . . .— Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) April 20, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.