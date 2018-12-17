FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) – McAlister’s Deli is now open in Forsyth.
The celebration included free tea once a week for a year for the first 100 guests in line. Plenty more were waiting for the doors to open on Monday at 10:30 a.m.
The first person in line was Janet Roundtree who got in line at 5:45 a.m. she says she’ll be giving the tea voucher to her daughter. It’s not the first time Roundtree has done something like this before.
"I was the first in line for Olive Garden as well,” Roundtree said.
McAliter’s Deli will be open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.