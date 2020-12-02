CHICAGO (WAND) - All four people indicted in a Commonwealth Edison (ComEd) bribery scheme pleaded not guilty Wednesday.
The indictment names former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former executive John Hooker, lobbyist Jay Doherty, and former Quincy lawmaker and lobbyist Mike McClain.
Each is charged with bribery conspiracy, bribery, and willfully falsifying ComEd and Exelon books, records, and accounts.
A status hearing is set for all four on February 16 and pretrial motions on March 3.
The charges were issued on November 18, four months after ComEd signed a deferred prosecution agreement for information about a bribery scheme in the Illinois statehouse.
McClain, a former Quincy lawmaker, lobbyist, and confidant of House Speaker Mike Madigan, was wiretapped by federal agents as part of the ComEd probe.
The Chicago Tribune reports that in July of 2019 the FBI raided McClain's Quincy home in Mid-May of last year.
That happened at the same time as when the FBI executed search warrants at the homes of Chicago Alderman Michael Zalewski and political operative Kevin Quinn, both associates of Madigan.
WGEM reports McClain is also at the center of an investigation into his involvement of an alleged rape cover-up, after an email he wrote surfaced during the ComEd investigation earlier this year.
In that email, WGEM reports, "McClain asked for leniency in regards to discipline for Quincy resident Forrest Ashby, who was working at a Department of Human Services facility for inmates in Rushville, Illinois."
McClain wrote that Ashby, "...is a good compliance person, as I told you... He has kept his mouth shut on Jones' ghost workers, the rape in Champaign and other items. He is loyal to the administration."
That email was between McClain and then-Governor Quinn's former Legislative Affairs Liasion, Gary Hannig.
Forrest Ashby's contract was suspended after reports surfaced Ashby helped cover up a rape and kept quiet about ghost jobs in the state.
Gov. Pritzker issued a statement about the rape cover-up allegations in January saying, "We need to do an investigation and find out what the real facts are and then we have to hold those accountable who are responsible for perpetrating either the crime, the cover up or the threats associated in that email."
