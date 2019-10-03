CHICAGO (WAND) - Mcdonald's is bringing back their McCafe Donut Sticks with a delicious twist.
The company announced their holiday items on Wednesday, with the return of their Donut Sticks which will feature a chocolate dipping sauce. The restaurant will also serve up a Cinnamon Cookie Latte.
New menu items hit the restaurant on Nov. 6 for a limited time throughout the holiday season.
The Cinnamon Cookie Latte is made with the sweet taste of cinnamon milk and freshly brewed Rainforest Alliance Certified espresso, a press release said. It's topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon and can be ordered all day in hot or iced lattes.
Donut sticks are sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and feature a soft doughy inside and served warm. The new chocolate sauce is a rich and delicious icing.
“We’re giving customers more of the goodness they crave and pairing the return of Donut Sticks with a new decadent Chocolate Sauce. We always let our customers be the guide, and a dipping sauce was highly requested when they asked for an accompaniment to go with the popular cinnamon treat,” continued Lingo. “Our rich and delicious Chocolate Sauce is the perfect pairing for our Donut Sticks to sweeten up the holiday season.”