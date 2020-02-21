(WAND) -McDonald’s has released six candles and together they smell like a Quarter Pounder.
The fast-food joint said they put together the scents of the famous Quarter Pounder into not one but six candles, each one representing a different ingredient.
The scents are:
- Bun
- Ketchup
- Pickle
- Cheese
- Onion
- 100 % fresh beef
The company said it’s best to burn the candles together in order to get “maximum deliciousness.” The candles are a soy wax blend with a fine fragrance and essential oils.
The candles aren’t on sale yet, but they’re coming soon to McDonald’s online merchandise shop Golden Arches Unlimited.
Don’t worry, they’ve also released other Quarter Pounder merch. Including, couples’ mittens, a locket or a desk calendar.
