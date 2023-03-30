(WAND) - I scream. You scream. We all scream for a new McFlurry flavor!
A McDonald's McFlurry flavor that has only been available abroad so far is coming to the U.S. for a limited time.
The strawberry shortcake McFlurry, originally introduced and typically sold in Singapore, will be available in the U.S. starting April 12.
M&M and Oreo are the flavors most commonly seen in the U.S.
According to McDonald's, the new McFlurry will have a "signature creamy vanilla soft serve, strawberry flavored clusters, and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies."
Other flavors that have been available for limited periods of time in the U.S. in the past include Stroopwafel, Boston Cream, Snickerdoodle, and even a Chicken and Waffles flavor.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.