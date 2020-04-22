(WAND) - McDonald's want to pay it forward to first responders and health care workers with "Thank You Meals."
The promotion started on Wednesday an goes until May 5.
Qualifying customers can get breakfast, lunch or dinner from McDonald's.
All you have to do is order a "Thank you Meal" and show proof of employment. The meals are being served in a Happy Meal box.
Here are the options for a "Thank you Meal" :
During breakfast hours, first responders and healthcare workers can choose from an Egg McMuffin®, Chicken McGriddles® or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All of these options also come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and Hash Browns.
In the afternoon and evening, first responders and healthcare workers will have the choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6 Piece McNuggets® or a Filet-O-Fish®. All of these options also come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small World Famous Fries®. Choices may vary by restaurant.
