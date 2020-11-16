DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department said it is asking local school districts and churches to go virtual through early January 2021 as COVID-19 cases continue rapidly rising.
MCHD Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said she has reached out to many of the district superintendents in Macon County and asked them to make the choice to go virtual through at least Jan. 15. Faith-based organizations have been asked to do the same thing.
This comes as the county announced the positivity rate has reached a 16.1 percent COVID-19 positivity rate, which is more than double the eight percent state threshold for mitigations. Its case rate per 1000 was 695 Monday - a number far above the threshold of 50.
Macon County announced 158 new cases of the virus Monday, bringing its case total to 5,346 cases.
Officials with Crossing Healthcare and the Memorial Health System, along with Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, also talked in a Monday evening press conference. All of them stressed the importance of the public continuing to wear masks and practice social distancing. People are also asked to give up in-person holiday gatherings to slow the spread of the virus.
Decatur Memorial Hospital President and CEO Drew Early said DMH had 43 inpatients who have COVID-19 on Monday, which marks nearly one-third of the hospital's inpatient capacity. He said across the Memorial Health System, there were 162 patients with COVID-19 Monday.
Early said hospital staff faces a "heavy lift" from the volume of COVID-19 cases seen in mid-November. He asked for the public to remember health care workers are their friends and neighbors, and added they are doing "tireless, heroes work" during a difficult time.
Mayor Wolfe stressed there is a light at the end of the tunnel with the pandemic and that she understands people are tired, but noted COVID-19 is taxing local resources.
