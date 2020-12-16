DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It will take months for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be available for the general public, a Macon County health official said, and people are asked to be patient and keep following guidelines.
Vaccines started to arrive in Illinois earlier this week and are expected to reach Macon County during the week of Nov. 14, Macon County Health Department Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said. She added the health department and health care system partners have plans in place to make sure the vaccine is administered as quickly as possible.
First priority for the vaccine is given to health care workers and long-term care facility residents. Beyond that, Binkley said the health department is following the rules and is working on figuring out how and when the vaccine can be distributed to different populations.
Because it will be some time, the COVID-19 vaccine can still spread in the community, and Binkley is encouraging residents to not let up when it comes to following COVID-19 guidelines.
"I realize that this vaccine is a hopeful time during a pandemic in which we have suffered a lot of loss and tragedy," Binkley said. "I encourage you all to see this as a joyful moment, but to still be patient and please make sure as we do start implementing vaccine distribution that you continue to wear your mask and social distance as it will take a significant amount of time for those vaccines to not only be distributed, but also become effective."
Binkley said Macon County's positivity rate has recently dropped, but numbers must continue moving in that direction. One reason for the decrease may have been people making difficult decisions to avoid being around others during holidays such as Thanksgiving, which helped keep the spread of COVID-19 down.
"We've gone too far already to turn back now," Binkley said. "I realize there are additional holidays that are already ongoing and are going to be upcoming that many of us enjoy celebrating, and I think it's important that even though our numbers are appearing to go in the right direction, that we continue to follow this public health guidance and keep them moving that way."
Specifically, Binkley said the public should avoid gathering with people outside of their households, follow isolation and quarantine guidance, stay home if sick, wear masks, wash hands frequently and practice social distancing, even with a mask on.
The public is asked to keep following the Macon County Health Department on social media for updates. People can also call the health department at (217)423-6988 to have questions answered.
