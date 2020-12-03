DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County could get the COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December, health officials said.
In a reply to a request for comment from WAND News, Macon County Health Department Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said she hopes the county can get it by mid-December. She noted there are no guarantees.
Binkley said she isn't sure of how many doses will come to Macon County.
WAND News also heard back from Logan County health officials, who said they don't know when they'll get the vaccine. They said the state makes those decisions.
