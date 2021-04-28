DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Macon County Health Department will be offering expanded hours for their Pfizer COVID-19 walk-in clinic vaccination on Wednesday, May 5.
The hours will be extended from 1:00-5:30 p.m.
The clinic is intended for those 16 years of age or older who live or work in Macon County
A parent or legal guardian must be present if 16 or 17 years old.
Anyone 18 years of age or older, should bring a photo ID or insurance card if possible.
Participants in the clinic must be able to return on May 26th for 2nd dose.
These clinics are open to those who live or work in Macon County; who are at least 16 years of age or older; and who wish to receive their FIRST dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
A person should NOT attend the clinic if they have previously received a COVID-19 vaccination dose of any kind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.