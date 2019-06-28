DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Health officials have released their inspection report concerning a Domino’s in Decatur they briefly closed.
The restaurant, located at 1948 E. Eldorado St., is back open after the Macon County Health Department says workers took steps to correct issues it noticed during a recent inspection. Results from the June 25 inspection were released by MCHD on Friday.
The report says the Domino’s had a “significant” presence of flies in the kitchen area, which leaders were “not taking effective measures” to remove. Floor drains, a mop sink and the floor in the back storage area were “excessively soiled”, according to MCHD.
In addition, MCHD leaders say Domino’s workers were not sanitizing some counters, pans and containers for storage before they were used. They say some food contact surfaces were inappropriately sanitized with “floor cleaner”.
A follow-up inspection report says Domino’s leaders met all reinstatement requirements, allowing for its permit to be reinstated.
A PDF document of the June 25 report is attached to this story.