MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Tests revealed no positive cases of COVID-19 in Macon County as of Wednesday, health officials said.
According to the Macon County Health Department, three tests were completed involving Macon County residents. Two of them came back negative and one remains pending at noon Wednesday.
More details from MCHD are available at this link. The department is offering information about what people should do if they show COVID-19 symptoms, along with other important details.
Illinois had 160 positive cases in the state and one confirmed death as of Tuesday. Gov. JB Pritzker has a daily briefing scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.