MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Many across Central Illinois are still left without power Friday morning, after Thursday's spree of storms.
With several still waiting for power to return,the Macon County Health Department reminds those without power tips on food safety, and how long food in the fridge will last.
According to the USDA, a full freezer with the door closed will keep its temperature for 48 hours, and a fridge will stay cold enough to safely store food for up to 4 hours, if the door is also kept closed.
Other helpful tips can be found here. ---> https://www.fsis.usda.gov/food-safety.
