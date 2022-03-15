DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department (MCHD) is shifting focus from the coronavirus pandemic to an endemic.
As cases drop across the county, Brandi Binkley, the public health administrator for MCHD, said she isn't letting her guard down, but will begin scaling back some resources as they prepare for the long term COVID-19 response. Still, Binkley said she is prepared if trends were to change.
"The numbers the way they are makes us very happy. But we also know that we've seen numbers like this before. So we're making sure that we're still as prepared as possible if things do surge again, or if they turn in the direction that none of us want them to, that we're ready to respond and protect the community," Binkley told WAND News.
Next week, the MCHD's COVID-19 hotline will scale back from 7 days a week to weekdays only.
The MCHD's website and Facebook page will continue posting lists of vaccine clinics available to the public.
