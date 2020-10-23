DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - With Macon County still under warning status for COVID-19, health officials made a plea to the public Friday to take the pandemic seriously.
Brandi Binkley, public health administrator for the Macon County Health Department, pointed out in a press conference the county's test positivity rate was 11.7 percent as of Friday. The target is to be under 8 percent.
She said Macon County has a cate rate per 100,000 of 453. The threshold is 50.
As of Thursday, Macon County had 2,806 total cases of COVID-19 and 52 total deaths, along with 34 people hospitalized. It has seen spikes of cases in recent days and repeatedly broke the record for single-day increases, with the highest increase happening with 97 cases on Oct. 21.
Health officials praised those who have followed COVID-19 restrictions, including wearing masks, limiting social circles and practicing social distancing, but also had a strong message for those who are not following those guidelines.
"If you have not been doing your part, you must start now," Binkley said. "This is literally people's lives that we love (and) people that are in our community, and we have to do everything we can to protect them."
To reiterate the seriousness of the situation, health officials addressed rumors about most cases being from long-term care facilities and stated this is simply not true, as the wide majority of cases in recent spikes have been from community spread.
"These cases are out and about in the community, so we all need to act as if we have COVID-19 and others do and take the necessary precautions," Binkley said. "Some of the places that we are seeing hotspots or outbreaks also have not changed is gathering spaces, large and small, whether it's someone going out to a restaurant or bar or even gathering in their own home, or their backyard. So it's very important that we choose wisely when we gather and make sure that we're masking and social distancing and (understand) masking is not a substitute for social distancing."
Leaders also said state officials were still holding onto over 600 COVID-19 tests completed in this community after technical issues at an IDPH lab in Springfield on Tuesday forced specimens to be moved to other labs. When those results come in, the health department said another spike in cases should be expected.
