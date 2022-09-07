DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Food and Drug Administration has amended the emergency use authorizations of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to authorize bivalent formulations of the vaccines.
The Macon County Health Department will start administering Moderna and Pfizer bivalent boosters this Thursday, September 8.
These boosters have been authorized for people 18 years and up (Moderna) and 12 years and up (Pfizer-BioNTech).
Bivalent vaccines can be used as a single booster dose at least two months following a primary series or booster vaccination. Boosters will be available by appointment only.
To schedule an appointment, call MCHD at 217-423-6899 ext. 1100.
