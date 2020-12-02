MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - McLean County hospital beds are near capacity as the county reported an additional two COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday.
That brings the county's COVID-19 death total to 58.
There were also 90 more cases reported Wednesday for a total of 8,771.
Hospitals in McLean County report 96% of ICU beds and 97% of non-ICU beds are in use as of Wednesday morning, WEEK reported.
There are 1,261 people in home in isolation and 16 county residents hospitalized.
7,436 are considered to be recovered.
The seven-day positivity rate is 12.6%.
