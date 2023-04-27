Bloomington, Ill (WAND) – Most of McLean County could see increased property taxes under a measure working its way through the Illinois legislature.
The bill, Senate Bill 684, would require all property taxpayers to fund the Central Illinois Regional Airport, CIRA. Currently only Bloomington-Normal taxpayers have covered the bill.
“I am opposed to this legislation as it creates a new tax for most homeowners and businesses in McLean County,” said State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur. “This legislation circumvents the law by not allowing the taxpayers an opportunity to consider the creation of this new taxing body. A decision that should be made by the voters of McLean County, not the Illinois legislature.”
The bill has already passed the Senate and a House committee. It is now pending in the full House. Representative Caulkins tells WAND News the airport does not need the extra money.
